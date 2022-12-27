Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague hosts first Christmas in her luxurious mansion

Molly-Mae Hague is hosting her first Christmas in her lavish mansion.

She's expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tommy Fury in the coming weeks.



Enjoying her last Christmas Day the influencer, 23 took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a gorgeous snap while cradling her bump.

In the picture, Molly is seen donning a figure-hugging, mo-coloured maxi dress while smiling beside her festive tree as she enjoyed the day surrounded by family.

Molly-Mae opted for a simple but chic look in the cotton, long-sleeved dress - which featured a scoop neck and clung to her bump.

Flashing a smile toward the camera, the former Love Island star placed a supportive hand on her bump while standing next to her decorated tree.



Molly-Mae hosted the day for her family in the lavish, six-bedroom home that she and Tommy share, captioning: 'Hosted my first Christmas in our home…here’s to next year.'