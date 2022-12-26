Don Cheadle reveals George Clooney once challenged him to visit a 'Spooky' House in Italy

Don Cheadle recently shared that he received an eerie dare from George Clooney, nearly two decades ago.

In a new issue with People on December 24, Don Cheadle shared an anecdote where his then co-star, George Clooney challenged him to visit a "spooky" house.

While filming the 2004 heist movie Ocean's Twelve, a sequel to 2001 hit Ocean's Eleven, the cast visited Clooney's famed villa in Lake Como, Italy.

Cheadle, who is currently filming the Netflix movie White Noise, recalled that near the villa there was an "abandoned, old, weird, spooky house."

He went on, "We were just all sitting around, and he dared whoever to just go over there at two o'clock in the morning or something and walk around and hang out."

Cheadle, who bravely went into the night with costar Brad Pitt and two others, said, "Only four of us took him up on it." He clarified, "There was no spending the night, No way."

Clooney previously talked about the incident to GQ, however, in his version of the story, he followed Brad Pitt, Cheadle and Matt Damon.



The first thing we saw was, like, a statue of [a] snake eating a woman's head or something," he said. "We came down to the conclusion that we'd give $10,000 to any guy that could spend the night in the haunted house with just a candle, six matches, and a bottle of wine."

Clooney said that Cheadle and Pitt did indeed take the bet but didn't stay the night. "There was a lot of idiocy that went on along the way, but we had a wonderful time," he said.