Donna Mills reveals how she got a movie with Clint Eastwood

Donna Mills said in a recent interview that her chance to work with Clint Eastwood in Play Misty for Me was made possible by her Dan August co-star Burt Reynolds, who at the time recommended her to Clint for his future movie, according to Fox News.
Donna said, "All of a sudden, I got a call. I was told I got this new movie with Clint Eastwood. My instant reaction was ‘What? How did I even do that if I’ve never met Clint?' I didn’t audition for it or anything."
She further added, "It turned out he ran into Burt Reynolds at a bar one night, and he was saying, ‘I can’t find a girl I like to play my girlfriend in this movie I want to do, Burt said, ‘Well, I just worked with this girl from New York. Maybe you’d like her. I thought she was great.'… Clint hired me from that!"
Donna Mills got famous for her 1979 television soap opera Knots Landing.
