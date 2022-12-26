Kathy Hilton says it’s ‘ridiculous’ to troll Kim Kardashian over her fashion choices

Kathy Hiton says it’s ‘ridiculous’ to troll Kim Kardashian over her fashion choices

Paris Hilton's mom Kathy Hilton came to Kim Kardashian's rescue as she defended her gothic fashion at her Christmas bash.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum received hate for wearing a dark costume on the joyous occasion from social media users.

However, Kathy was quick to bash the trolls as she said that it was “silly” and “ridiculous” to criticize the reality TV megastar over her costume.

“Everybody was just to come as they want and be comfortable,” the 63-year-old told TMZ while making it clear that there was no specific theme to follow at the bash.

Kathy went on to heap praises on The Kardashians star as she added, “She always looks beautiful.”

Kim sparked reactions after she went to the festive party donning a high-waisted black leather pants and a graphic T-shirt.

“Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents party,” one fan penned on This is Paris star Instagram post.

Another social media user joked that Kim “didn't get the dress code memo” while one penned, “Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?”

“I guess Kim Kim's dressed for Halloween while everyone else is dressed elegantly for a Christmas party,” one critic commented.