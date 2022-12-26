Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos enjoy festivities following 'favourite holiday tradition'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are keeping their family traditions alive for their holidays.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday, December 24, 2022, with husband and their three adult children, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19.

“Merry Christmas [heart emoji] the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one by their two dogs.

Given their love for performing arts, Ripa and Consuelos, 51, previously stepped out with Lola for a performance of The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center. "Christmas Eve-eve. Our favourite holiday tradition," the mother of three captioned photos of the outing.

Having their festivities in full swing, earlier this month, Ripa showed off her showstopper of a Christmas tree, which boasted a “33 year ornament collection” among its branches.



In the now-vanished Instagram Story, Ripa also went ahead and showed a close-up of the glitzy tree and a closer look at their family heirlooms, as Carols of the Bells played in the backdrop. Furthermore, there were also featured photos of the three children and various other sentimental mementos, including a margarita ornament and one that bears the Union Jack flag on the tree.

The tv host also posted a look-back of all their holiday celebrations like a digital scrapbook on her Instagram.

According to People, the couple welcomed their three children home for Thanksgiving last month. The family, also joined by some friends, had a blast as they posed for photos together throughout the night.

