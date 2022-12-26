Cher, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards spark engagement rumours by posting THIS photo

Cher sparked engagement rumors by posting a photo of her boyfriend ALEXANDER,A.E holding a giant diamond ring.

However, the Goddess of Pop seemingly brushed off the speculation, saying she was simply praising her man’s manicure.

“THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E,” Cher, 76, tweeted while celebrating Christmas on Sunday.

She also shared a photo of the massive sparkling diamond ring in a black box.

Soon after this tweet speculations of her engagement with boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards started taking rounds on the social site.

Many believing that Cher was announcing her engagement to the 36-year-old music producer.

“ OMG did he propose to you!!!?? Mama lovely ,” one user commented on the post.

“Wait wait wait hold uppp!! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds???? What does it meeeaaaan?????????” a second person tweeted.

“Congrats Cher! You deserve all the happiness. Let me know when and where,” another wrote.

But Cher set the record straight by taking to Twitter once again to post the pic with a somewhat vague explanation.

“I posted this cause his nails are so cool,” Cher wrote in a tweet nearly an hour later. In which AE’s fingernail was notably painted black with green flames.

Fans still seemed curious if this beautiful piece of jewelry was an engagement ring or just a Christmas gift.

Rep from Cher refrained from commenting or responding to the outlet.

The Believe singer first sparked dating rumors with AE when in November, when they were spotted holding hands as they hit up Craig’s in West Hollywood.

At that time several critics slammed the pair’s 40-year age gap, Cher defended their relationship, tweeting, “Love doesn’t know math.”

Days later, she tweeted a photo of AE with a heart emoji as a caption “I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate. Doesn’t matter that we’re happy and not bothering anyone.”

“As we all know, I wasn’t born yesterday and what I know for sure, there are no guarantees. Anytime you make a choice you take a chance. I’ve always taken chances. It’s who I am,” she added.