Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share glimpses of their first Christmas with family: See pictures

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry.
Vicky and Katrina are celebrating their first Christmas together with family and fans are gushing over them.
On Sunday evening, the couple took to Instagram and shared glimpses of their Christmas celebration.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared an adorable family photo.
In the picture, we can see Katrina, Vicky and his brother Sunny Kaushal happily posing with their parents.
The actress's sister Isabelle Kaif was also present in the photo. and they were all smiles for the camera. While all looked nice in red outfits.
On the other hand, Vicky shared a picture of the Christmas tree on his Instagram handle.
Which looked beautiful with the blingy decor and featured cute polaroid photos of Vicky and Katrina.
Vicky was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Khaitan which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
