King Charles III, Camilla drop video of choir performance to wish fans 'Merry Christmas'

The Royal Family took to Instagram to extend heartfelt Christmas wishes to their ‘followers’.
On December 25, the official account posted a video of the magical performance by the Choir of Chapel Royal as they serenade ‘I Saw Three Ships’.
“Wishing all of our followers a very Merry Christmas!,” the family wished. “The Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal performs ‘I Saw Three Ships’ as part of a service to be played in NHS hospitals and @maggiescentres across the UK this Christmas.”
“The Chapel Royal is steeped in history, having been the location for Royal weddings and christenings for centuries.
“Situated within the grounds of St James's Palace, it is a busy working chapel which holds regular services that are open to the general public,” the caption added.
