Health aid recalls Kate Middleton’s trip to the operation room for a mass on the head

File Footage

A team member that performed Kate Middleton’s emergency surgery for a mass that was located on her head has just recounted the entire incident.



This claim has been brought to light by royal biographer Katie Nicholl in her book titled Kate: The Future Queen.

She recounted admissions by an employee at Marlborough Ann Patching.

They told Nicholl about the Duchess’ emergency surgery and recalled, “I can remember the incident and her having an operation.”

For those unversed, the entire incident occurred during Kate’s time in Marlborough College.

“I don’t recall anything happening on the hockey pitch [field] that had anything to do with the lump. Catherine had the operation during her term time.”

“She was back at school very soon afterwards. As usual, nothing was too much of a big deal for her. You could never accuse Catherine of being a drama queen, but Carole was very worried, as any mother would be.”