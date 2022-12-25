Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘shelf life’ to worry over: ‘Traditions don’t’ matter’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued dire warning about how Netlfix cares not about ‘preserving the dignity or privacy of any family’



This claim has been issued by Washington-based royal commentator Hilary Fordwich.

While talking to Express UK Ms Fordwich claimed, “Perhaps there won't be the same heightened degree of interest for as long as perhaps in the US.”

“Harry, who fears becoming a ‘has been’, will have to escalate issues so as not to become irrelevant.”

“Sensation sells so his claims need to be more provocative as many courtiers witnessed this fear of irrelevance deepen after aides stopped him from doing things separately from Prince William. Perhaps this means the twain shall never meet.”

This is especially true since “For Netflix this is business, about a cost benefit analysis, profits to the bottom line matter.”

“Their concern isn’t about tradition nor preserving the dignity or privacy of any family. For Netflix the concern is more about shelf life.”