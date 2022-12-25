Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert are doing ‘okay’ after ‘scary car accident in the mountains’

Derek Hough and fiancée Hayley Erbert are doing fine after their scary car accident.

The couple took to Instagram on Friday and posted a reel of the scary ordeal that they say went down on December 12, 2022.

The video showed the aftermath of the crash, including their Mercedes-Benz SUV crushed. Erbert is also shown being treated by paramedics as they give her four stitches above her eyebrow. Later in the night, Erbert's seen indulging on a bunch of snacks, but the injuries she suffered, she said, made it difficult for her to chew candy, via Entertainment Tonight.

“Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident in the mountains,” Erbert captioned the video on IG.

“Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain.”



Erbert added that the couple was grateful that there was no one else hurt in the terrible accident. “Given the circumstances, we have so much to be grateful for. First, that there were no other people involved. Second, the quick response from paramedics.”

Under the comments, Hough elaborated on the situation, “The scariest part was that Hayley doesn’t remember anything. She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face. That really scared me. She came to 20 minutes later when the firemen arrived.”

In the post, she then continued to share that they both were “okay” and that she “only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow.”

Reflecting on the importance of life, the dancer, 28, concluded the message to “love those around you” and wishing everyone a “safe, healthy, and happy holiday season.”

According to ET, Hough and Erbert got engaged earlier this year while vacationing in Monaco. The Dancing with the Stars alums were affianced after seven years of dating.