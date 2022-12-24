Alia Bhatt resumes workout 'Yoga' after Raha's birth

Alia Bhatt has restarted workout after the birth of daughter Raha, and shares picture on social media.



Alia attempted yoga inversion, under the guidance of her trainer Anshuka Parwani.



The actress wrote, "To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key, do not do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again, (& I still have a long way to go),"

Further, she added, "Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again,"

"Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do,"

"P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise." she said.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in November this year.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. It will release on April 28, 2023.