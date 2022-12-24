Pak vs NZ: Second Test to be played in Karachi due to fog in Multan

Multan Cricket Stadium — Twitter@TheBarmyArmy

LAHORE: The second Test of the home series against New Zealand has been shifted to Karachi due to foggy weather conditions and flight delays, sources privy to the matter said Saturday.



The second Test was scheduled in Multan from January 3-7, while the first was from December 26-30 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

However, both Tests will be played in the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi after the decision.

Sources said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to move the second Test match after taking the New Zealand cricket board into confidence. The New Zealand board had no objection to the transfer of the second Test to Karachi, they added.

The Pakistan team management and players have also been informed regarding the change of venue for the second Test.

New Zealand squad in Pakistan for historic Test, ODI series

The New Zealand squad touched down in Karachi on Thursday for a historic Test and ODI series in Pakistan against the hosts.

The Black Caps will play two Tests and an ODI series against Pakistan. The two-match Test series will start on December 26, 2022, and January 3, 2023, while the three-match ODI series will be played in Karachi from January 10 to 14.

The upcoming series marks the beginning of Tim Southee's reign as New Zealand test captain after he took over from Kane Williamson, who ended his six-year tenure earlier this month.

The New Zealand Cricket Board shared glimpses of their departure from Auckland on Wednesday.



Back in September 2021, New Zealand abandoned its tour of Pakistan over security concerns that mystified the hosts, just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years.

Pakistan have named an uncapped middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam and fast bowler Hasan Ali in the 16-player squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and Glenn Phillips are back in the Kiwis squad for Pakistan Tests, while uncapped Blair Tickner will debut.

Tim Southee will lead the Test squad for the first time as skipper following Kane Williamson's announcement to retire as the Kiwis' captain in red-ball cricket.

Pak Test squad

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

NZ Test squad

Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson and Will Young.