New Zealand squad in Pakistan for historic Test, ODI series

The New Zealand squad touched down in Karachi on Thursday for the Test matches and ODI series against Pakistan, starting December 26.



The Black Caps travelled to Pakistan via an over 17-hours-long connecting flight from Auckland to Dubai and then to Karachi. Flight AE-600 landed at 10:28am this morning in Karachi, where special security and protocol arrangements were made by Sindh police's Special Security Unit and Karachi police.

It may be noted that New Zealand will play two Tests and an ODI series against the hosts. The two-match Test series will start on December 26, 2022, and January 3, 2023, in Karachi and Multan, respectively while the three-match ODI series will be played in Karachi from January 10 to 14.



The upcoming series marks the beginning of Tim Southee's reign as New Zealand test captain after he took over from Kane Williamson, who ended his six-year tenure earlier this month.

The New Zealand Cricket Board shared glimpses of their departure from Auckland on Wednesday.

Back in September 2021, New Zealand abandoned its tour of Pakistan over security concerns that mystified the hosts, just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years.

Split ODI squads announced for New Zealand's Pakistan, India tours

The Kiwis have announced split squads for the Test and ODI series against Pakistan to manage the player and staff workloads during the series as the side will fly to India for another ODI series against the Men in Blue after Pakistan.

NZ ODI skipper Kane Williamson and Tim Southee along with coaches Gary Stead and Shane Jurgensen will return home after the Pakistan ODIs, all to be played in Karachi on January 10, 12, 14, to prepare for a home Test series against England in mid-February.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have named an uncapped middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam and fast bowler Hasan Ali in the 16-player squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips back in New Zealand Test squad

Before the ODIs, the Black Caps will be playing a two-match Test series against Pakistan in Karachi and Multan, with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and Glenn Phillips back in the squad and uncapped Blair Tickner to debut.

Tim Southee will lead the Test squad for the first time as skipper following Kane Williamson's announcement to retire as the Kiwis' captain in red-ball cricket.

Test squad for Pakistan

Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson and Will Young.

ODI squad for Pakistan

Kane Williamson (c) Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.