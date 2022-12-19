Split ODI squads announced for New Zealand's Pakistan, India tours

New Zealand players seen in this file photo from T20 Cricket World Cup. — ICC

Canterbury all-rounder Henry Shipley got the maiden call-up to play for New Zealand as the Kiwis on Monday announced split One Day Internationals (ODI) squads for the upcoming tours of Pakistan and India.



According to the New Zealand board, the split squads have been announced to manage the player and staff workloads, during the three ODIs each to be played in Pakistan and India in January 2023.

NZ ODI skipper Kane Williamson and Tim Southee along with coaches Gary Stead and Shane Jurgensen, will return home after the Pakistan ODIs, all to be played in Karachi on January 10, 12, 14, to prepare for home Test series against England in mid-February.

The two players will be replaced by Auckland Aces' left-hander Mark Chapman and Otago Volts pace-bowler Jacob Duffy, respectively, for India tour, while Tom Latham will take over Black Caps as captain.

For the three ODIs (January 18, 21, 24) and T20I (January 27, 29, February 1) series against India, Luke Ronchi will take over as head coach who will be assisted by NZC network coaches Bob Carter and Paul Wiseman.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (37 ODIs) and batter Henry Nicholls (58 ODIs) have been recalled for both series.

However, the squad for the T20I series against India will be announced after the opening rounds of the Dream11 Super Smash in NZ.

Squad for Pakistan

Kane Williamson (c) Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Shipley gets maiden call-up

Greendale Canterbury's 26-year-old Henry Shipley is a tall (1.96m) right-arm pace bowler and middle-order power batsman. He has been a stand-out player on the domestic scene for the past few seasons, delivering multiple match-winning performances across the formats, impressing the selectors with his all-round skills.

Shipley was the leading wicket-taker in last season’s Dream11 Super Smash and is currently joint second on the Ford Trophy wicket-taking table after claiming a hat-trick against the Wellington Firebirds in November.

Shipley had been picked on form, said Blackcaps selector Gavin Larsen, adding “Henry’s an exciting talent whom we’ve had our eye on for a while.”

He added, “he’s taken his game to another level in the past 12 months, and we’re delighted to see his progression given how valuable genuine all-rounders are in any cricket team.”

“It’s encouraging to see players putting their hands up in our domestic competitions and their performances being rewarded with selection for the national team,” he said.

Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips back in New Zealand Test squad

Before the ODIs, the Black Caps will be playing a two-match Test series against Pakistan in Karachi and Multan.



The series will start December 26, with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and Glenn Phillips back in the Test squad and uncapped Blair Tickner to debut.

Tim Southee will lead the Test squad for the first time as skipper following Kane Williamson's announcement to retire as the Kiwis' captain in red-ball cricket.

Test squad for Pakistan

Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson and Will Young.