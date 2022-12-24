Fans alert Samuel L. Jackson after THIS major blunder

Samuel L. Jackson on his 74th birthday caught favouriting NSFW videos on Twitter, leading him to unlike them, after fans alerted him.

According to Buzzfeed, the critically-acclaimed actor has liked several adult video on Twitter from his verified account.

Later, many of the Pulp Fiction star's 9.1 million followers started tweeting in a humours ways to inform the actor for his faux pas.

One user wrote, "@SamuelLJacksonhi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them."

Another user used global-hit show Breaking Bad scene to alert Jackson, "Samuel L Jackson your likes are public!!! Samuel!!."

Amid the fuss, word reached out to the Hollywood legend about his public blunder. The 74-year-old later unliked all of the 18+ video posts.

However, fans still trolled Jackson for his act. One user opined, "Samuel l jackson liking porn on main on his 74th birthday is the funniest thing you can do when you reach that age tbh."

Another user chimed in, "Samuel L Jackson 74 liking twitter porn that's a man with his priorities in check."

Previously, in a 2017 Wired interview, Jackson responded to a question, "Does Samuel L Jackson like anime?" to which he replied, "Yes I do," before, unprompted, adding: "And hentai too!"