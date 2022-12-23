Olivia Cooke admits she feels ‘naive’ after reading House of the Dragon reviews

Olivia Cooke has recently described reading reviews of House of the Dragon on social media as “self-flagellation”.



In a latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Cooke said, “It’s mad because what they’re talking about is this fantasy version of me that doesn’t exist whatsoever.”

Cooke, who also featured as Bates Maotel in the show, explained that it’s “so odd” people would talk about actors like they knew them.

“All you can do is be as authentic as possible,” remarked the 28-year-old.

Cooke disclosed that she found “an immediate visibility” that she had never experienced before walking down the street.

“I’m so naive. But I think I was purposely because I didn’t want to confront this anxiety,” pointed out Cooke.

The actress described the show’s fans “noisy” which is why she had to “to block her ears and eyes from that has been a challenge”.

“It’s like the school playground – you want to know what everyone is saying about you and what’s been said,” she added.