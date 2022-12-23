Tamara Braun is leaving the show 'Days of Our Lives'

After 15 years with Days of Our Lives, Tamara Braun announced her departure from the programme on Instagram. In her goodbye tweet, she thanked the followers for their support and affection, Fox News reported.



Tamara shared a video slideshow on Instagram that comprised of behind-the-scenes pictures of the show taken over the last two years. Braun is seen wearing face shields and masks throughout the video.

She captioned the post, "Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem. Thought I’d share some of my memories from the last (almost) two years."

She further wrote, "Thanks for all the love and support you continue to show me. I will miss you all!! Wait, I’ll still be here, you can find me on IG!! Much love."

Tamara appeared on Days of Our Lives for the first time in 2008 playing the role of Ava Vitali for which she won the Daytime Emmy Award as an outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2009.