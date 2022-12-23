Liam Payne jokes he's 'never been any good' at singing while posing for camera

One Direction famed Liam Payne recently took to social media and took a jibe at his singing skills while posing for the camera.
On Thursday, December 21, Liam Payne admitted that he's "never been any good" at singing as he stuck "sexy" poses for the camera.
According to Daily Mail, Liam Payne, before heading out for a night out with friends, tried out a bright light for a video selfie.
Liam asked his female friend, Hadley Anne, "What am I supposed to do with it? Am I meant to look sexy, like...?" as he pulled a series of poses for his Instagram story.
When Hadley suggested that he sing a song for the story, Liam confessed, "Can't do it. Never been any good."
The interesting Instagram story comes days after Liam made fun of his bizarre accent while doing an Elvis impression.
