Prince William wants Kate Middleton ‘to think twice’ about Prince Harry, Meghan revenge

File Footage

Prince William has been warning Kate Middleton against going out for revenge from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



This claim has been brought to light by an insider close to In Touch Weekly.

According to their reports, “Prince William has warned his wife to think twice before giving the green light to a potential interview.”

This comes shortly after the couple’s last episodes from the Harry & Meghan docuseries went public.

This comes shortly after royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan issued a candid claim in the Daily Mail about the couple's ‘self-pitying creation’.

There she wrote, “There's nothing scandalous here — except, of course, the casual cruelty Harry and Meghan, World's Greatest Bleeding Heart Philanthropists and Humanitarians, mete out to their nearest and dearest.”