Prince William wants Kate Middleton ‘to think twice’ about Prince Harry, Meghan revenge

Prince William has been warning Kate Middleton against going out for revenge from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
This claim has been brought to light by an insider close to In Touch Weekly.
According to their reports, “Prince William has warned his wife to think twice before giving the green light to a potential interview.”
This comes shortly after the couple’s last episodes from the Harry & Meghan docuseries went public.
This comes shortly after royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan issued a candid claim in the Daily Mail about the couple's ‘self-pitying creation’.
There she wrote, “There's nothing scandalous here — except, of course, the casual cruelty Harry and Meghan, World's Greatest Bleeding Heart Philanthropists and Humanitarians, mete out to their nearest and dearest.”
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon are 'having a great time together' as they get to know each other, source
Dharmendra and Dimple were one of the hit on-screen couples in the 1980s and 90s
Pakistan’s very first movie ‘Joyland’ finds itself shortlisted for the very first time
BLACKPINK members Lisa & Jennie leave the fans gushing over their new hairstyles
Justin Bieber slammed the clothing company via his Instagram Stories claiming they didn't 'ask for permission'
John Mayer reiterated the inspiration behind his much speculated song 'Your Body is a Wonderland'.