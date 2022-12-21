RM reveals the reason behind BTS friendship tattoo '7'

RM made an appearance on the news show KBS News 9 on Sunday, and shared a reason behind the BTS friendship tattoo ‘7’.

The 28-year-old singer said that BTS members don’t like tattoos, but they all got tattoo in different body parts.

BTS star shared that “Our members don’t like tattoos that much, but we all got the number ‘7’ tattooed on different body parts. It hasn’t been long. It’s been about six months."

“With that in mind, although we can’t reach a hasty conclusion, we will work very hard to reunite again soon and show what only we can do,” RM added.

In June, the South Koran band BTS revealed that each member had gotten a '7' tattooed on different parts of their body as a sign of their friendship.