Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky spotted for first time since sharing 'first look' of baby son

Rihanna welcomed her son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022.
Previously the 34-year-old musician shared the first official look at her baby boy on TikTok.
Amid all this, the Grammy winner was spotted for the first time with her beau A$AP Rocky while enjoying a date night in Los Angeles on Monday.
The songstress and the rapper, both 34, dressed casually yet chic for their night out in Beverly Hills.
On May 19 of this year, the couple welcomed their first child - whose name has not yet been revealed.
