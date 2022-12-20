Queen Camilla under fire for hosting Meghan Markle hater Jeremy Clarkson

file footage

Queen Consort Camilla is under fire after it was revealed that she hosted Jeremy Clarkson just days before he wrote an explosively hateful column about Meghan Markle.

According to reports, Clarkson, whose recent column for The Sun came under fire for its borderline-violent vitriol against Meghan, attended a royal Christmas lunch, hosted by Queen Camilla, on December 14, just two days before his hateful piece was published.

It is pertinent to highlight that in his column, Clarkson wrote that he ‘hates Meghan on a cellular level’ and that he wants her ‘paraded naked’ around London with people throwing ‘excrement’ at her.

Clarkson also said that his ‘hate’ for Meghan even keeps him awake, writing that he is ‘unable to sleep’ because his thoughts about the Duchess of Sussex ‘overwhelm him’.

It was also reported that another noted hater of Meghan and Prince Harry, Piers Morgan, also attended Queen Camilla’s Christmas lunch party, at the same time as he continues to drag Harry and Meghan for their Netflix docuseries.

Clarkson has since apologised for his column, explaining, “I've rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.”

The column has also since been removed from The Sun website.