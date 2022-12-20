Kenan Thompson gives sweet tribute to SNL colleague Cecily Strong during last episode

Cecily Strong is exiting Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons.

SNL announced its last of 2022 would also mark Strong’s final appearance as a member of the cast.

During Strong’s final SNL episode on Saturday, costar Kenan Thompson also shared a sweet tribute to his longtime colleague. Her final sketch of the night and official goodbye was a ‘Blue Christmas’ duet alongside host Austin Butler.

The video clip began with Thompson announcing before they went on a break that it was Cecily’s last day at working for Radio Shack “after 8 incredible years.” Strong chimed in saying, “Well, I’ve been here for 11.” To that Thompson teased, “I know, and eight of them were incredible.”

“Honestly, I don’t think Radio Shack could have survived this long without Cecily,” the Kenan & Kel alum, 44, noted in the sketch, which saw the cast members play employees at the tech store.

“Every time she came to work, she had a new character or a new accent or a new impression that would blow you away.”

At this point, there was a slight shiver in the Thompson’s voice as he continued, “She’d have a power and a joy to her performance that made you remember why you loved working at Radio Shack in the first place! I know I’m not supposed to say this as your boss, but I love you, Cecily.”

Cecily responded, with her eyes starting to well up, “I love you too, Mr Frank Lagasne.”

Watch the sketch here:

Strong first joined SNL back in September 2012 during the show's season 38. The following year, she began hosting the Weekend Update segment alongside Seth Meyers and later, Colin Jost, before Che, 39, took over for her at the start of season 40, via People.

