'Munnabhai M.B.B.S' director Rajkumar reveals Anil Kapoor was his first choice for 'bhai' role

Bollywood popular comedy movie Munnabhai M.B.B.S completed its 19 years of release on December 19, 2022.

On the 19th anniversary, the director of the film director Rajkumar Hirani in his interview with Bollywood Hungama revealed that Anil Kapoor was his first choice for the role of Murli Prasad Sharma aka Munna.

Hirani said, “My first choice was Anil Kapoor because he had played a lot of ‘bhai’ roles in films like Tezaab (1988). At that stage, I thought that he might be the right guy to do this role. But then, the film went through a huge journey, even after Vinod (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) stepped in as a producer.”

“We also approached Shah Rukh Khan Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) seemed just right for the part. This is because he has the physique where he can look like a ‘bhai’. Also, with his dropping eyes and charming smile, he seems like someone whose heart is in the right place. Now, I look back and can say that he was the right choice," the film director continued.

Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai M.B.B.S is a blockbuster comedy movie of Bollywood which was released on December 19, 2003. The other cast includes Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, and Boman Irani.