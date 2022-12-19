Inside pregnant Molly-Mae Hague's baby girl's eye-catching wardrobe

Molly-Mae Hague is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tommy Fury.
Molley is getting everything ready for the bundle of joy's arrival and has now given fans a look inside her bespoke designed wardrobe for the newborn as she made the final touches this week.
The influencer, 23, has certainly prepared for all occasions as the wardrobe features a huge collection of cosy babygrows, designer clothing, plush teddies and shoes such as mini Nike Jordans and Ugg boots.
Perfect for a big brood, she and her boxer beau, also 23, share a lavish £4M mansion in Cheshire with six bedrooms and a sprawling garden.
Molly-Mae shared a video of the immaculate wardrobe to her home Instagram account, Molly-Maison, on Sunday evening and since then fans can not stop gushing.
