Shehnaaz Gill slays as showstopper at a Fashion show, also performs Gidda on stage: See video

Internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill looks absolutely ethereal as she walked down the ramp of a fashion show as a showstopper for designer Ken Ferns.
Gill looked super gorgeous as she wore floor-length pink floral gown which had multi-coloured sequins. She opted to leave her hair open with a little curl. While, she was walking on the ramp, the fans and audience couldn’t stop hooting and applauding for the stunner.
Shehnaaz also performed Gidda along with designer Ken Ferns. A video has been circulating on the social media showing the glimpse of the designer dancing with the actress.
Previously, she enthralled fans with her glamourous ramp walk in June 2022 where she made her debut as a showstopper for designer Samant Chauhan as a Rajputana bride.
As per IndiaToday, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon alongside Salman Khan in film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 will be premiering on Netflix on December 21st, 2022.
Deepika reveals that Ranveer likes the moisturizer from her skincare line
Royal fans are hyped as Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest son will be attending Christmas Day celebration
Shah Rukh Khan also recalls his childhood memory in the special message
Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker went Instagram official back in July of 2022
Nora Fatehi performed at the FIFA 2022 closing ceremony in Qatar on Sunday, December 18