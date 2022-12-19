Netflix 'Wednesday' costars Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes to star in new rom-com

Netflix Wednesday leading characters Wednesday Addams and Xavier Thorpe will reunite in a new romantic comedy named Winter Spring Summer Or Fall.

Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes both appeared in the record-breaking Netflix series Wednesday, a spinoff series to the popular series The Addams Family.

They both played leading character at a boarding school called Nevermore Academy.

Xavier and Wednesday initially had a platonic relationship after the latter fell head over heels for Wednesday.

The series has yet not been officially renewed for season 2, but the actors are gearing to come together for a new project.

As reported by Deadline, Ortega and Hynes White will be starring opposite each other in MPCA's upcoming rom-com Winter Spring Summer Or Fall. Ortega will also serve as an executive producer.

Tiffany Paulsen will mark her directorial debut from this film, the script has been written by Dan Schoffer with revisions by Paulsen.

MPCA producers Brad Krevoy, who's producing the film with Josh Shader and David Wulf said:

"We’re excited to be further diversifying MPCA’s robust slate with WINTER SPRING SUMMER OR FALL. Jenna is enormously talented as an actor and producer, and we know both she and Percy will bring heartfelt depth to their roles, and that along with Tiffany’s experience with character, and her vision for this film, will only enhance the brilliant script from Dan."

The upcoming film revolves around two teens that are on the cusp of adulthood meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year, and it's being described as Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower.