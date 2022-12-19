Mehwish Hayat all smiles as she poses with David Beckham at FIFA Worldcup Finale

Pakistan’s leading actress Mehwish Hayat shared her fan moment with the former legendary footballer David Beckham while being at FIFA Worldcup Finale.
On Sunday, the Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and posted her dazzling picture from the stadium which went viral as fans were surprised to see her favourite star-striking pose with Victoria Beckham’s husband.
Mehwish was looking gorgeous in her chic avatar . While David was seen pulling off a light mustard-coloured formal suit and looked dashing as ever.
Beckham, who played in 1998, 2002, and 2006 World Cup finals for England, is one of the owners of the Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami.
Adele is currently carrying out a residency in Las Vegas
Oprah Winfrey shared a new interesting video on Instagram
Sajal Aly and Sana Shahnawaz click a selfie with Kartik Aaryan
Royal Family believes Prince Harry speaks someone else words to damage monarchy, a source has claimed
Gwyneth Paltrow answers whether she is friendly with Chris Martin, Ben Affleck, and Brad Pitt, whom she had a...
Earlier this year, Amanda Holden enjoyed a trip to Europe