Dwayne Johnson used Henry Cavill to dominate in DCEU?

Dwayne Johnson widely-touted Henry Cavill's Superman cameo in 'Black Adam'

By Web Desk
December 18, 2022
Henry Cavill's return and exit jolted many fans; however, it emerged Dwyane Johnson used Henry Cavill as a 'pawn' to become the center-stage in the DC universe.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, an insider told the outlet that Cavill had ended up being in the cross-fire of Johnson's desires and the reality of the situation, "In the end, he was a pawn in Dwayne's failed attempt to control a piece of DC."

Moreover, the British actor only had a verbal agreement instead of a formal contract to make additional appearances in the DC universe.

Cavill was also paid $250,000 for his Superman cameos. Further, it was reported his cameo in The Flash was also nixed.