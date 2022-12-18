Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel proud to have their royal titles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle- who are still using their titles even after stepping down as senior working members of the Firm in 2020 - have spilled yet more beans about their unhappy life behind the palace walls in their Netflix docuseries, sparking reactions from royal fans.



There are speculations that the California-based couple would drop their royal titles next year, before or after King Charles III's coronation. But, Harry and Meghan seemingly shun the criticism over their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles as they feel proud to continue with them.

Some experts believe that no matter how tense things get between the Sussexes and the royal family, Harry's father King Charles is very unlikely to ever strip the Sussexes of their titles.



People are urging the couple to take it upon themselves to stop using their titles as Meghan and Harry's interviews, podcast, docuseries suggest they don't like the royal family, and they have complained about their behavior and alleged racism.

Meghan and Harry were gifted their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles by Queen Elizabeth II when they tied the knot on May 19, 2018. While, some think that stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider as it would be too petty and punitive.