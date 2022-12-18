Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tease royal family, critics by mentioning their royal titles on Christmas card?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left fans divided as they shared their 2022 holiday card without their kids Archie and Lilbet's image, featuring a black-and-white photo of the couple taken at the recent Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City.



They wrote: "Wishing you a joyful holiday season", adding: "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archwell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year!"

But, some royal fans appeared giving more attention to the bottom line instead of the main message of the card as it was signed, "Best wishes," with both of their signatures. Underneath says, "Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

According to some, it's an attempt to tease the royal family and all those who want Meghan and Harry to drop their royal titles if they don't like the royal family.

Some royal fans think that Meghan allegedly used the Duke and Duchess of Sussex title to snub their critics and members of the royal family who want them to drop their titles as they are hurling insults at the Firm in their interviews, podcast and docuseries.

Meghan and Harry have been receiving backlash since they released their Netflix docuseries where they made serious allegations against the palace.

However, the couple’s son, Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1, were also noticeably absent from the greeting. Last year, Meghan and Harry used their holiday card to show the first public photo of their daughter, who was born in June 2021.

