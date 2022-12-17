 
December 17, 2022
Lewis Capaldi indulge in hilarious theatrics with Niall Horan at fun night out

Lewis Capaldi attracts the attention of the audience with his hilarious display

By Web Desk
December 17, 2022
Lewis Capaldi indulges in crazy theatrics with Niall Horan on a night out at World Darts Championship.

On December 16, Lewis Capaldi and his close friend, former One Direction member, Niall Horan enjoyed a night out at The Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London.

According to Daily Mail, Lewis hilariously stripped off his T-shirt before sticking his middle finger up at the crowds while sitting in the audience with Niall.

Lewis, 26,  was in a  festive mood as he sported a navy Christmas jumper featuring Star Wars' Yoda and the motif, 'To the Galaxy,' as he prepared to throw a dart himself.

Lewis also had a fun banter with Ed Sheeren recently as the singer overtook the hitmaker with UK's most-streamed song of all time.

