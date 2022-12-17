Katherine Jenkins takes U-turn, confirms to perform at Pope Christmas concert

Katherine Jenkins says she will perform at the Pope Christmas concert in Rome after announcing not to perform, as her luggage was lost accused on British Airways.
As per BBC, the Time To Say Goodbye singer voiced her frustration against the airline on Twitter, suggesting she may not perform in the concert, as her bags were lost again while traveling to Rome for the Christmas concert on Saturday.
Posting to her 262,000 followers, she added: "OMG! @British_Airways have lost my bags AGAIN!
"I'm supposed to be singing tomorrow for the Pope's Christmas concert in Rome. I feel so let down as I will not be able to perform. Please sort this out."
The Welsh singer is due to perform at the annual concert at the Auditorium Conciliazione.
The official British Airways account replied to her post, requesting the singer to direct message them so they could help find her luggage.
The airline said, "We're doing everything we can to reunite our customer with their delayed baggage as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."
However, on Friday, the Jenkins shared a video of rehearsals to Instagram, donning a black coat, with the caption read, "The show must go on."
