'Pokemon' set to continue sans Pikachu and Ash Ketchum

Pokemon main protagonist Ash Ketchum and light-bolting Pikachu are set to leave the show after 25 years, while the anime series will continue with new protagonists.

According to Skynews, the news came on the heels of Ketchum becoming the top trainer in the world after fulfilling his dream to "be the very best, like no one ever was."

The anime show will next spotlight a pair of protagonists named Liko and Roy, united by three Paldea starter Pokemon.

Sarah Natochenny, who voiced the Ketchum English version since 2006, said it was "an extraordinary privilege."

"No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he'll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come," she tweeted.

"I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can."

The show will release several special episodes to pay tribute to Ash and Pikachu's adventures.

The show's producers added they would "offer a glimpse at what the future may hold" for Ash, but would be the "final chapter" for the pair.

The next series would "represent everything [the fans] love about Pokemon animation, including action, adventure, friendship and Pokemon," he added.