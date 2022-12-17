FIFA's executive RedOne praises Jungkook for his solo success with 'Dreamers'

BTS' Jungkook continues to achieve new records and milestones with his 2022 FIFA world cup anthem Dreamers.

On December 17, Allkpop reported that FIFA’s creative entertainment executive Nadir Khayat praised Jungkook to have first football cup song, and for taking a risk of doing a solo performance.

Nadir who is famous by his stage name RedOne called Jungkook a voice of the new generation and said that "The lyrics say it all: we are the Dreamers, we make it happen because we can see it."

He added that "He is in BTS, they are massive, but that doesn’t mean you are going to have success when you go solo. For him to have the first World Cup song that goes to number one and breaks records -you can’t be anything but incredibly happy for him."

Nadir Khayat is a multiple Grammy award-winner producer who has worked with many big names in the music industry includes Michael Jackson, Usher, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, and many more.