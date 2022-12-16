Meghan Markle thinks her Netflix bombshell is too ‘dramatic’

file footage

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry are reportedly unhappy with their final Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, with the Duchess of Sussex also thinking that its ‘leans too much into drama and victimhood’, sources have claimed.



As per royal expert Kinsey Schofield, founder and host of the To Di for Daily podcast, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allegedly ‘disappointed’ with the docuseries and think it’s too ‘dramatic’ and paints them as ‘victims’.

Speaking on her podcast hours after the release of the final three episodes on Netflix, Schofield said: “From what I’m being told, the Sussexes are a bit disappointed with the final product.”

“The Sussexes feel like the docuseries leans too much into the drama and victimhood — more than they had anticipated… Today, Meghan wants to be seen as a thought leader and a changemaker, and they want to put the past behind them,” she added.

The podcast hose also added that Meghan ‘recognizes that the public wants to move on’ from their royal drama as well.

Schofield further shared that the Sussexes’ displeasure arises from the fact that they did not have much creative control over the project.

“Ultimately, the final project is not necessarily a love letter to their causes, and it is not the vehicle that they were looking for to set the record straight,” Schofield said.

She added: “Their feedback was always welcome, but they ultimately did not have complete creative control and Netflix was really excited about the product that Liz Garbus delivered. Netflix did not want to continue to tweak it.”