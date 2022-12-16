Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doc ‘recipe for disaster: ‘Halving their earning potential’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for sharing their life story amid reports that it could ‘damage their chances of earning a living’.



This claim has been brought to light by famed journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti, in his interview with Express UK.

There, he started by saying, “It was as if they deliberately kept the actual content for the later episodes so people would keep watching when the initial buzz died down.”



“Hearing from Harry was more interesting. He has some unusual life experience which is naturally something people want to know more about, as a member of the royal family from birth.”

While referring to Prince Harry’s clashes with Prince William, Mr Sacerdoti admitted, “Ultimately it seems like the story of sibling rivalry which was told in this documentary is a tragic one.”

“There’s no cure for being second-born, especially in a family where that matters so much in terms of your role and responsibilities.

“Therapy may well help, and I hope that it does, but the Netflix over-sharing won’t. Raking over old family fights in public for massive sums of money probably isn’t the route to inner peace and happiness.”

“It’s hard to know which brands would want to associate with the couple as they are quite unpredictable and in my opinion they have a spiky reputation. That's a risk for anyone choosing to use them for celebrity tie-ins.”

“In terms of friendships as well it might be difficult because they have shared in public a lot of private material from their lives, so it might mean potential friends would feel inhibited around them.”