Mouni Roy, husband Suraj Nambiar cheer for Argentina at Qatar's Lusail Stadium: Photos

Mouni Roy, husband Suraj Nambiar cheer for Argentina at Lusail Stadium

Actress Mouni Roy was recently spotted in Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar with her husband Suraj Nambiar to enjoy the quarter-final match, and she is elated with the experience of watching football live in the stadium.



Mouni said, "It is easily one of the most memorable moments of my life. More than 88,000 fans – most of who were Argentina supporters chanting and cheering. It really was surreal. Qatar has done a phenomenal job of hosting it," Hindustan Times reported.

The 38-year-old actor also spread the FIFA fever on social media by sharing a couple of pictures from the venue and revealed that her husband is a big Messi fan.

Mouni said, "Suraj is a massive Argentina, Barcelona and Messi fan, so we usually watch the big games together. I’ve seen tons of Messi highlights and it truly is amazing how Messi brings out art in the game."

"Most cherished memory has to be the recent one - my husband and I watching Messi and Argentina win in the world cup quarter final game that went all the way to the penalties," she continued.