Friday December 16, 2022
By Web Desk
December 16, 2022
Netflix movies, series releasing this weekend: Full list

Netflix is giving viewers binge-worthy content with multiple releases in various genres on daily basis.

Here’s the list of everything coming to Netflix in the upcoming weekend of December.

Coming to Netflix on December 16th:

  • BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator
  • Cook at all Costs
  • Dance Monsters
  • Far From Home
  • How to Ruin Christmas Season 3
  • Paradise PD Season 4
  • Private Lesson
  • Summer Job
  • The Recruit
  • The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Coming to Netflix on December 18th:

  • Side Effects