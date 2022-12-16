Kate Middleton looks ethereal in red outfits as she shuns Harry and Meghan's drama at her carol service

Prince William and Kate Middleton, as usual, shunned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they hosted second annual 'Royal Carols: Together at Christmas' event after Netflix released new episodes of the Sussexes' series on Thursday.

Despite the bombshell claims in episodes four, five and six, Prince William and Kate Middleton continued their royal functions as usual and graced an event at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Catherine, Princess of Wales attended the carol service at Westminster Abbey hours after the release of Meghan and Harry's docuseries' final part in which Harry made serious allegations against his father , brother and grandmother.

Princess of Wales looked radiant in red outfits as she shrugged off Netflix drama at her carol service. Kate nailed festive dressing in a burgundy coat dress, believed to be from London-based Eponine.

The 40-year-old looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she arrived for the event in London, proving to be the queen of colour coordinating, she paired the elegant number with dazzling drop ruby earrings and a matching shimmering clutch and gloves, while sporting burgundy heels.

The royal couple's Twitter account also shared a video of Middleton decorating a Christmas tree in honor of the event. Middleton wore a white festive sweater for the occasion while music played in the background.

Ahead of the event, Buckingham Palace noted the service this year is dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Last year's event honored those who inspired and helped their communities across the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic.