FSC orders establishing child protection centre for transgender kids

Members of the transgender community chant slogans during a protest in Karachi on October 11, 2022. — Online

In order to deal with the needs of transgender children, the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) Thursday ordered the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) to establish Child Protection Centre for the third gender.

A two-member bench of the FSC, headed by Chief Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer, issued the order while hearing petitions challenging the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.

At the outset of today’s hearing, FSC Chief Justice Muhammad Anwer also ordered the establishment of a monitoring committee to supervise the process.

The committee will be comprised of National Commission for Human Rights Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha, Sweet Homes Chairperson Zamurd Khan and representatives of Akhwat Foundation and the transgender community, according to a statement issued by National Commission for Human Rights.

The court also directed the MoHR to submit the progress report on both these directives to the court.

During the course of proceedings, the NCHR Chairperson apprised the court about the existing child protection mechanism. She told the court that a Child Protection Centre already exists in the capital.

The court expressed concern over the fact that in most cases, these children are abandoned by their families and fall prey to paedophiles and other predators.

Chairperson National Commission for Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha, Chairperson Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan and a representative of Akhwat Foundation participated in the court proceedings as amicus curiae.