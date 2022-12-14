Christopher Nolan talks on creating atomic explosion without CGI in 'Oppenheimer'

The British director and producer Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer is all set to get released in July 2023.

Nolan, 52, shared about the practicality in the special effects used in his upcoming film Oppenheimer.

He has served as writer and director for Universal's epic story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was the Manhattan project mastermind who helped develop the atomic bomb.

The titular scientist in the upcoming movie is played by Peaky Blinders sensation Cillian Murphy.

In his recent interaction with Total Film for the outlet's upcoming 2023 preview issue, the filmmaker said, per Games Radar, "I think recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico] without the use of computer graphics was a huge challenge to take on."

Nolan explained that he brought on visual-effects supervisor Andrew Jackson "early on" in the film, and that Jackson "was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos up on a mesa in New Mexico in extraordinary weather, a lot of which was needed for the film."

"In terms of the very harsh conditions out there — there were huge practical challenges," he added.