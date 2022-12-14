Meghan Markle branded a ‘farce’ after claiming she doesn’t have a father

file footage

Meghan Markle’s claims in her bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, have been deemed a farce by an American radio host, who slammed Meghan for suggesting that she doesn’t have a dad.



SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly raged at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s takedown of British media in their Netflix docuseries, and also called them out for their claims against Meghan’s father, Thomas, who failed to attend their 2018 royal wedding after a falling out over paparazzi images.

Blasting Meghan for failing to mend her relations with her dad, Megyn said: “She doesn't have a dad? What a farce. She does have a dad. He raised her and loved her and paid for her college and never asked for any of this attention…”

“He screwed up in dealing with the paparazzi - staging photos of himself getting ready for her wedding reportedly in exchange for money. Not good but was it really unforgivable?” Megyn questioned.

She further added: “One mistake after a lifetime of loving and supporting her? You know who doesn't have a dad? Me, and millions of others out there who would kill to have just one more Christmas with them.”

Megyn’s comments come after Prince Harry and Meghan, in their docuseries, said claimed they tried her level best to Thomas in the lead up to their royal wedding, despite reports suggesting that he had staged paparazzi photos for money, but that he failed to respond to their calls and texts.