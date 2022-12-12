Nawazuddin Siddiqui spotted for the first time with daughter Shora at Mumbai airport

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in film 'Haddi'

Earlier today, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi with his daughter Shora Siddiqui, who made her first official public appearance.

They spotted the father-daughter duo at the Mumbai airport together. Fans are thrilled to see the two walking together casually.

The duo walked at the airport carrying a beautiful smile. Nawaz wore a black outfit while his daughter Shora opted for an all-denim look.

Fans have been praising the two and are calling the daddy-daughter duo as simple and beautiful.

One the fans wrote: “So simple her daughter is. No star kid nakhre” while another wrote: “He is so simple truly a star.”



Another social media user commented: “She is looking so beautiful. 1st time I saw her.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor is married to Aaliya Siddiqui. The couple has two children; a daughter named Shora Siddiqui and a son Yaani Siddiqui. The actor has been quite a private person and has always kept his personal life away from his professional life.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is widely known for his popular Netflix series Sacred Games. He will be next seen in film Haddi in which he will be playing the role of a trans-woman. He also has Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru in the pipeline.