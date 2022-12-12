William 'rightly furious' as Harry goes 'against his wishes' in Netflix series

Prince Harry used a clip of his mum Princess Diana in the Netflix docu-series which would have left Prince William 'furious'.

The Sussex’s bombshell series was recently released, revealing a clip from the late Princess of Wales’ Paranorma interview.

William has asked to never use the clip again as Diana could be heard labelling the press coverage of her life as "daunting and phenomenal".

Although William and Kate have reportedly decided to not watch the series, the couple still knows the content of each episode.

As reported by The Mirror, sources close to future kings said that he would be “dismayed’ as his younger brother “blatantly gone against his wishes" with another source suggesting "it shows just how little regard there is from the Sussex camp".

An insider spilt the beans to the outlet: “He (William) will be rightly furious about it. He couldn't have been clearer in the past and this is one thing he would have thought he and Harry were aligned on.

"Sadly once more it shows the gulf between the two brothers couldn't be wider."