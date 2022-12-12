Meghan Markle says she was 'fed to the wolves' by Royal Family

file footage

Meghan Markle has claimed that she was ‘fed to the wolves’ by the Royal Family in a new bombshell trailer for her and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.



In the newly-released final trailer for the second half of the Sussexes’ Netflix show, Meghan and Prince Harry seem to accelerate their attack on the British media and the Royal Family.

The one-and-a-half-minute long trailer, with new unseen footage and photos, starts with the Duke of Sussex saying, “I wonder what would’ve happened to us had we not got out when we did,” with the footage then cutting to the Duchess claiming that their security was pulled amid rising media frenzy around them.

The trailer then suggests that Harry and Meghan were subjected to what Harry calls ‘institutional gaslighting’, with Meghan adding, “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves.”

An expert then claims: “They were actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation…”

The final, three-episode, half of Harry & Meghan is set to release on Netflix on December 15.