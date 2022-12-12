 
December 12, 2022
Charles, Camilla 'hold their heads high' amid Harry, Meghan Netflix series

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla unveiled Christmas card on Sunday

By Web Desk
December 12, 2022
The Royal Family has been surrounded by massive controversy since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their Netflix docu-series.

The King and Queen Consort chose a photo of them taken by royal photographer Sam Hussein at the Braemar Games in September for the Christmas card.

Extending heart-touching wishes, Charles and Camilla expressed: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

The adorable card sparked a touching reaction from fans as one Instagram user wrote: “Just a lovely choice. King Charles and Queen Camilla are doing an awesome job and have been doing it for many years now.

“Very proud of them. The Royal Family stands united and strong. They hold their heads high and get on with the job. So very proud of them.”

Moreover, a Twitter user wrote: “Really lovely…Merry Christmas to them too…and a little rest together perhaps?” while another wrote: “An absolutely beautiful picture! More informal than statesmanlike. I love how The Queen Consort looks at the King. An equal team and companionship.”