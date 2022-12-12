Taylor Swift privacy at stake as her travel itinerary gets leaked online

FileFootage

Taylor Swift and her fans are worried about the singer's security reportedly feels concerned about her security after environmental advocate groups leaked online her ongoing travel itinerary.



According to The Sun, the singer has been raising eyebrows with her carbon footprint as she continues to use a private jet.

Last week, the 32-year-old’s travel itinerary was made to the public on social media which has reportedly left the Anti Hero singer ‘terrified’.

An insider told the outlet that the Grammy winner is “terrified that they are putting a target on her everywhere she goes.”

Taylor had to deal with a number of stalkers over the years by investing “loads in the technology” to protect her privacy.

The source said that the singer “feels she is back to square one' in her efforts to maintain her safety”.

Meanwhile, a security expert told the publication that the people could be “held accountable” for leaking Taylor’s information “if something happens to” the singer.

“She is one of the most stalked celebrities in the world and her safety is being put at risk under the guise that it is eco-conscious, when in fact it is nothing more than another way to stalk her,” the expert said.