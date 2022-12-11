Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares a video as a birthday wish for daughter Shora Siddiqui

To celebrate Shora Siddiqui's 11th birthday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted a message on Instagram. According to the Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin shared a video on Instagram with a sincere birthday greeting in the message.
Nawazuddin shared a video of Shora on Instagram which comprised of her early childhood pictures and some pictures of him and his daughter together. He also shared a cute video of his daughter making cute expressions while talking using her hands.
Nawazuddin wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday my love #Shora Siddiqui (two red heart and star emojis).”
Nawazuddin Siddiqui got married to Aaliya Siddiqui in 2009 and they had their daughter Shora in 2011. They are also parents to a boy, Yaani.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Haddi in which he plays the role of a transgender person. The film is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, and co-written by him and Adamya Bhalla.
